The move for the 26-year-old Portuguese international comes after interest from the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and even Newcastle United. But after talks with Barcelona broke down, Al Hilal pounced to secure Neves on a £47million transfer.

It will be Al Hilal’s record transfer and Wolves’ record player sale with Neves signing a three-year deal at the Saudi Pro League club. Al Hilal are also closing in on a move for Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly as the Saudi Pro League continues to dominate the early weeks of the summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Neves has completed part of his medical at Al Hilal with an announcement expected later this week.

Al Hilal are one of four Saudi Pro League clubs recently acquired by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund along with Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad. PIF, who own an 80% stake in Newcastle, now own a 75% stake in each of the four aforementioned Saudi sides.

Al Ittihad have recently completed a major double French swoop with Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante joining the club. Cristiano Ronaldo also joined Al Nassr back in January.

But unlike Benzema, Kante and Ronaldo, Neves still had a year left on his contract at Wolves, meaning Al Hilal had to pay a significant transfer fee. Neves’ move is also slightly different as it marks a player opting to switch to the Saudi Pro League while arguably still in the prime of their career at just 26.

