Newcastle United are keeping tabs on one of the breakout defensive stars in the Premier League this season - Dean Huijsen.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 19-year-old Bournemouth defender joined The Cherries from Juventus for less than £15million last summer and has quickly established himself in just 18 Premier League appearances. Bournemouth currently sit fifth in the table which, as things stand, would be enough to secure Champions League qualification.

But Bournemouth’s squad risks being picked apart as a result of their success this season and Huijsen has emerged as a target for several clubs, including Newcastle.

The defender recently shone in Bournemouth’s 4-1 win over The Magpies at St James’ Park last month, ending Alexander Isak’s scoring streak in the process.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are ‘showing interest’ in the Spain Under-21 international - who has a release clause that will become valid this summer.

Romano tweeted: “Dean Huijsen’s contract at Bournemouth includes £50m release clause. The clause is 100% confirmed as revealed in January.

“It will be valid from summer 2025. 19 year old defender attracting top clubs interest after excellent performances at Bournemouth this season.”

Fabrizio Romano’s discusses Dean Huijsen transfer interest

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the defender, Romano said: “Chelsea are one of several clubs interested in Dean Huijsen, then there is interest in Bayern Munich. Also Newcastle are showing interest in Huijsen.

“They are doing very well and in case they are in the Champions League next season, investment in a centre-back could be made and Huijsen is one of the players they are monitoring. He has a release clause in his contract valid in the summer, so Huijsen will be, for sure, one to watch in the summer transfer window.”

Newcastle United also keeping tabs on another AFC Bournemouth star

Newcastle also hold an interest in Huijsen’s defensive partner, Illia Zabarnyi. The 22-year-old Ukranian has been a regular in Bournemouth’s defence this season and was another player who impressed in the 4-1 win over Newcastle last month.

A £50million release clause for Huijsen could prove tempting for any potential suitors given the current market for defenders with Zabarnyi also valued at a similar figure. Newcastle saw a potential club-record bid turned down by Crystal Palace for defender Marc Guehi last summer with central defenders remaining a transfer priority heading into the summer window.

Newcastle United’s defensive dilemma

Newcastle will look to bolster its defence this summer with Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles all out of contract as things stand. While new deals have been mooted, a fresh influx of players has been deemed necessary given Sven Botman is the only senior central defender below the age of 30.

Guehi remains on the club’s radar but transfers such as Huijsen’s to Bournemouth last summer prove that there is greater value to be found when looking further afield. And that’s a sentiment shared by sporting director Paul Mitchell, who will be tasked with leading Newcastle’s recruitment drive in the summer transfer window.