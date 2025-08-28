Newcastle United news: Fabrizio Romano has dropped a surprising transfer update just four days before the summer window closes.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s efforts between now and Monday 7pm deadline will likely be focussed on the front end of the pitch as they look to strengthen in attacking areas. Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa remain the most likely additions before the window slams shut on Monday.

Eddie Howe’s side, although results haven’t been forthcoming just yet, have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign and can be proud of their performances to date. Howe will be keen on being able to keep his squad together and build on what is set to be an exciting season with Champions League football to come next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Romano’s shock Sven Botman update

Therefore, an update from Fabrizio Romano surrounding the future of Sven Botman and a potential move away from St James’ Park came as quite a shock to the Magpies fan base. Romano wrote on X that Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have ‘made an enquiry’ for the Dutchman this summer.

He posted: ‘Bayer Leverkusen made an enquiry for Sven Botman as new centre back target in case Hincapié leaves. Deal seen as more than difficult, Newcastle don’t want to sell Botman so unlikely to happen.’

According to Romano, Leverkusen see Botman as a possible replacement for Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners reportedly view Hincapie as a possible replacement for Jakob Kiwior who is expected to join FC Porto.

The 23-year-old moved to Leverkusen in 2021 and has established himself as a regular at the BayArena. He played the full 90 minutes of their clash against Hoffenheim at the weekend - one that saw Leverkusen fall to defeat in Erik ten Hag’s first league match in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Hincapie was to move to north London this summer, then Romano believes Botman could be shortlisted by Leverkusen as a potential replacement. However, as he mentions, a deal with Newcastle United will be very difficult to do, not just because of the limited time left in this window, but also because Botman is viewed as a long-term starter for the Magpies with a partnership between him and Malick Thiaw viewed as one that could blossom over the next couple of seasons.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Botman hasn’t featured for the Magpies this season with the form of Dan Burn keeping the Dutchman out of the team. Thiaw, meanwhile, made his debut as a substitute on Monday night and may start at the weekend against Leeds United with Fabain Schar certainly ruled-out through concussion.

Botman, meanwhile, has suffered terribly with injuries in recent seasons and whilst it is hoped that he has put those issues behind him, the club will undoubtedly be cautious about overloading his minutes this season. With Premier League, domestic cup and European action to balance, it’s likely that Botman will still see plenty of gametime even if he is not a regular starter under Howe.

The summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September. The windows in most other European countries also close on that day in-line with the Premier League.