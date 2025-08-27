Newcastle United transfer news: Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicolas Jackson’s agent has revealed that a move for his client is ‘imminent’ amid speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle United. Jackson had been shortlisted by the Magpies as a possible replacement for Alexander Isak if he leaves the club this summer.

Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for the Chelsea man as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Jackson, meanwhile, was left out of the Blues’ matchday squad at the weekend by Enzo Maresca who revealed that he expects the striker to leave Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[Jackson] is available but he is not going to be part of the squad," Maresca said. "We have two strikers, two in that position and also something can happen before the transfer window closes.

“Christo [Nkunku] is with us but it's the same answer as Nico. The other two players are training apart, looking for a solution.

“We'll see. If they are going to be here, they will be with us. If not, it means they found a solution. I think it's better if they find a solution because they are going to be more happy.”

With both Newcastle United and Aston Villa linked with a move for the 24-year-old, staying in the Premier League could be a possibility for Jackson this summer. However, there is also reported interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the Senegal international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Jackson’s agent drops shock transfer bombshell

Amid a great deal of interest in the striker, Jackson’s agent, who is former Fulham and West Brom striker Diomansy Kamara, revealed that a transfer decision is ‘imminent’ and that his client’s future will be decided in the coming days. He said: “(He has scored) 30 goals in two seasons, without a single penalty. Highs, lows…but a page is turning at the Blues.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“Always grateful for yesterday, but already looking toward tomorrow, with optimism. Germany, Italy, England: the options are numerous, the decision is imminent. Thank you for the support, we see your messages…Nicolas Jackson, transfer expected within 48 hours.”

The Magpies had been linked with a move for Jackson earlier in the window, although their interest has cooled in recent weeks. Moves for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa and Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen have been prioritised recently with the Magpies having two bids for the latter rejected by the Molinuex outfit this week.

Both Wissa and Strand Larsen are viewed as replacements for Callum Wilson. The former Bournemouth man left St James’ Park as a free agent last month before joining West Ham on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson’s departure left a gap in Eddie Howe’s squad that needed to be filled even before news broke surrounding Alexander Isak and his links with Liverpool. Signing a striker is their main priority before the summer transfer window closes on Monday night.

Between now and then, though, Newcastle face a trip to Elland Road as they go in search of their first Premier League win of the season.