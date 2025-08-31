Alexander Isak and Fabrizio Romano | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s hopes of signing Alexander Isak before Monday’s deadline.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just over 24 hours left of the summer transfer window left to go, Alexander Isak remains a Newcastle United player. The Swedish international has not kicked a ball for the Magpies since May and has been front and centre of most of the headlines this summer.

Liverpool, though, have only submitted one bid for the striker. That bid, worth £110m, was swiftly rejected by the Magpies and fell well below his valuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports over the last few days have hinted that a deal between the two clubs had been agreed. Those reports, though, have been rowed back on by some quarters and even suggested that Liverpool wouldn’t pay anywhere near £130m - a fee that has been noted as one that could get a deal done.

Unless anything major changes, like the Reds submitting a fresh and much improved bid, then Isak will begin Tuesday still a contracted Newcastle United player. Liverpool have until 7pm on Monday night to secure the 25-year-old’s signature.

Asked about Isak following their goalless draw against Leeds United at Elland Road, Eddie Howe said: “On Alex's situation, I've got no communication, no update.

“We are still looking to actively recruit, but I don't know if that has any relation at all to Alex's situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be on my phone probably 24-7. The reality is when you're in my position, you're not actually communicating with clubs, players. You're just finding out what's going on.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“So, you're sort of a secondary person in it and not doing it yourself. So, I'm reliant on other people and situations to try and get more for the squad. And I'd love to do one more player, just to get the full strength I think we need.”

Fabrizio Romano issues Alexander Isak update

Fabrizio Romano, who throughout the summer has provided updates on Isak’s situation, is still confident that a deal for the striker can be completed before the transfer window closes. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Alexander Isak, contacts again today. All sources involved from Liverpool, Newcastle and the player's side deny a deal has been done.

“It's not about the game, it's not about Liverpool or Newcastle playing, it's not agreed. But I can confirm optimism at Liverpool remains. Liverpool have not activated any other option offered because, this week, three players have been offered to Liverpool - really important players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liverpool keep saying they are optimistic. The story to get Alexander Isak remains absolutely on but it's not done. But Liverpool sources maintain optimism. Liverpool are still confident and Alexander Isak is absolutely not changing his mind.”

Despite not playing for his club since May, Isak will join up with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Sweden squad on international duty next week for their matches against Slovenia and Kosovo. Isak will have stiff competition in attacking areas with his national team as Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres looks to nail down his position ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, remain winless this season and will face Wolves on their return to action following the break.