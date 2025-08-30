New Newcastle United signing spotted at Elland Road after agreeing ‘long term’ deal

Nick Woltemade | Getty Images

Leeds United v Newcastle United: Newcastle United’s newest signing Nick Woltemade was in attendance at Elland Road on Saturday night.

Eddie Howe’s side made the short journey to Yorkshire in search of their first win of the season. The Magpies have put in two solid performances to start their Premier League campaign, but kicked-off against Leeds United winless after a bruising night against Liverpool on Monday.

With Alexander Isak still absent, Will Osula was handed his first Premier League start in Newcastle United colours, 13 months after joining from Sheffield United. In a changed system, Howe opted for a back-five with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Jacob Ramsey in midfield.

Osula and Murphy seemed to lead the line, although the system was a very fluid one during the opening stages at Elland Road. A sold-out away end roared on the visitors, whilst new signing Nick Woltemade watched on from the stands.Woltemade’s move to St James’ Park was confirmed ahead of the game, but the German was not registered in time to make his debut for his new club. Instead, he will have to wait until after the international break to do that.

Woltemade was caught by TV cameras in the stands at Elland Road, with the Magpies newbie sporting a black and white tie.

Newcastle United confirm Woltemade ‘long term’ deal

Reflecting on the move, Woltemade told the club website: “I’m really happy to be at this amazing club. From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me.

“It’s a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family. I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level.

“I know the stadium from watching games on television - it looks amazing and I know the atmosphere is crazy. I’m really excited to play and start scoring goals here.”

While Howe addressed the imminent signing of Woltemade in his pre-match press conference on Friday, he refrained from going into too much detail about the forward.

Now his arrival has been officially confirmed, the Newcastle boss said: “We’re delighted to get Nick’s signing over the line so quickly. He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking to add to our attacking options.

“He’s strong in a lot of areas - he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe’s top leagues - but he’s also still at an age where he has plenty of room to develop and grow here.

“Nick is a great character too and we’re really pleased to welcome him to the group.”

Newcastle United’s next game after the international break, one that the former Stuttgart man could make his debut in, comes against winless Wolves. Vitor Pereira’s side are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League this season and were beaten 3-2 by Everton on Saturday - the same scoreline that Wolves were on the right side of on Wednesday night as they defeated West Ham in the Carabao Cup.