A major managerial movement, from one of the world’s biggest clubs to the game’s most successful nation could have seismic effects on the sport.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton could soon have a new manager to impress on the international stage. The pair were both called up to represent Brazil during the most recent international break - although they struggled to make an impact as the Brazilian national team continued a worrying downward trend.

Although positioned well, Brazil’s participation in next summer’s World Cup is yet to be guaranteed. Just one win in their last four qualifying matches has not just seen them risk missing out on a place in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but has also seen cost Dorival Junior his job as Brazil manager. The 63-year-old lasted just over a year as his national team’s manager before leaving as the last international break concluded.

Fabrizio Romano’s Brazil update

Despite limited success in recent times, the role of Brazilian national team manager is still one of the most sought after jobs in world football. A whole host of big names have been linked with the vacancy, with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp briefly mentioned as a candidate.

However, it now seems that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is the leading candidate for the role. Ancelotti is expected to leave Madrid at the end of the season, having seen his side crash out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and lose the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona - all whilst trailing their fierce rivals by four points heading into the final stretch of the La Liga season.

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on Brazil’s search for a new manager, writing: ‘BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil have reached an agreement in principle for the Italian to become Seleçao head coach for the World Cup 2026. Deal valid from June, NOT after Clubs World Cup. Real Madrid and Ancelotti would part ways nicely with formal steps needed next.’

This summer’s Club World Cup will take place in the USA between mid-June and mid-July. Real Madrid, the club Ancelotti is expected to depart, will start as one of the pre-tournament favourites with Chelsea and Manchester City representing England.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton impact

Both Guimaraes and Joelinton will harbour aspirations of representing Brazil in North America next summer and will be keen to impress the former AC Milan and Everton man if given the opportunity. Guimaraes is a regular fixture in the Brazil squad and has been admired by Madrid in recent seasons - admiration he will hope extends to his potential new international manager.

Joelinton, meanwhile, will hope his abilities as a dominating midfield and attacking presence can be utilised by a manager who often allows his teams the freedom to impress as individuals, rather than in a regimented system that many managers prefer in the modern game. Brazil’s next two matches see them face Ecuador and Paraguay on June 4 and 9 respectively.