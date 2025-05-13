Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on Manchester City’s reported interest in Tino Livramento this summer.

Livramento has impressed this season, with his best performances arguably coming at left-back in Lewis Hall’s absence during the last few months of the campaign. Having now solidified himself as a first-team regular, whilst also being recognised on the international stage, Newcastle United fans will be hopeful of enjoying a number of seasons with Livramento on Tyneside.

However, with every good performance comes increased speculation linking him with a move away from the club. Manchester City have become the latest team to be linked with a move for the defender as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his side after a disappointing campaign.

The reigning champions are yet to secure Champions League qualification and currently sit one point and one place below the Magpies in the Premier League table with just two games of the season to go. Guardiola will continue as City manager next season - and is reportedly eyeing Livramento for a summer move.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Tino Livramento transfer reports

According to Romano, Livramento is one of four players that the Citizens are considering this summer as a replacement for Kyle Walker. Walker is currently on-loan with AC Milan and is expected to leave the club this summer.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Tino Livramento, among options under consideration at Manchester City for right back position. There’s a four-men shortlist for that position with City set to decide ahead of Club World Cup. Kyle Walker will 100% leave the club, even if AC Milan won’t buy him.’

This summer’s transfer window will open on 1 June, temporarily close on 10 June before then reopening on 16 June and running until 1 September. The initial ten day window will be to allow clubs participating in this summer’s Club World Cup to sign players ahead of that tournament.

Manchester City and Chelsea will be England’s representatives in that competition in the USA, but all Premier League clubs will be able to sign players during that time.

Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans

Keeping hold of their key players will be the club’s number one priority this summer. Speculation surrounding Alexander Isak’s future will likely not go away until those clubs reportedly interested in his signature sign an alternative.

The Magpies are, of course, very reluctant to lose their talisman and want to build with him in the team, rather than with the money they receive from his sale. As stated earlier, Livramento has enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign this year, building on a very good first season at St James’ Park and the club will be desperate to keep hold of him.

Newcastle spent an initial £32m to sign him from Southampton in 2023, with that fee potentially rising to £40m. His performances since moving to the north east mean the club will be able to demand a huge fee for his services and whilst he may be admired at the Etihad Stadium, it seems unlikely that a deal will be sanctioned.