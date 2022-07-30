A solitary Chris Wood penalty was enough to earn Newcastle victory over a strong Atalanta side at St James’s Park.

Their victory over the Serie A club comes just a day before they’re due to host Athletic Bilbao in the second-part of a double-header on Tyneside.

Here are five moments you may have missed from Newcastle’s friendly victory over Atalanta:

Pre-match atmosphere

You could have been forgiven for thinking this was Newcastle’s first league game of the season, rather than a pre-season friendly - such was the pre-match atmosphere inside St James’s Park.

Flags were waved whilst the Blaydon Races was belted out from all four stands before Nick Pope received a huge ovation from the Gallowgate as he made his first start for the Magpies on Tyneside.

When Atalanta kicked the game off amid a chorus of ‘Eddie Howe’s Black and White Army’, it was clear that Newcastle United were back in town.

Fraser determination

The first goal of the game may have come through Chris Wood converting a spot-kick that was won by Elliot Anderson, however, Ryan Fraser must take some of the credit for getting his side into this position.

A great tackle from the winger dispossessed Nadir Zortea who simply did not commit to the challenge as much as the Scotland international.

In truth, Fraser gave his opposite number a torrid time throughout much of the match with most of Newcastle’s good work coming down his side.

Zortea was withdrawn from proceedings just after the hour mark after a tough evening.

Anderson class

Pre-match, the man of the moment was Miguel Almiron after his stunning displays in pre-season, however, post-match there was only one name on Newcastle lips - Elliot Anderson.

The teenager started on the right of a midfield three and after a quiet beginning, he sparked into life as the first-half wore on.

Not content with just winning the penalty, Anderson continued to provide some lovely touches during the opening stages of the second period and looked a real threat when going forward.

After a stint in League Two last season, many wondered whether he was ready for first-team football or not.

Based on this display however, the answer to that question seems a no-brainer and there is a real possibility fans will see him in action against Nottingham Forest next weekend.

Flag displays

Friday evening also saw the traditional ‘Leazes runner’ get an outing before one fan in a wheelchair travelled across the length of the East Stand to wave his black and white flag.

This was greeted with a huge round of cheers from supporters who moments before had booed as a Joelinton waver was taken off one eager fan.

Atalanta support

It may be over 1,000 miles away, but a group of hardy Atalanta supporters made the trip to Tyneside on Friday evening.

They made themselves heard during some quieter moments of the second period as their team pushed for an equaliser.