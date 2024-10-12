Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United fans have told the club what to do about St James’ Park as the club’s stadium feasibility study enters a ‘crucial’ second stage.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COO Brad Miller delivered an update on St James’ Park and any potential redevelopments earlier this month, revealing that the stadium feasibility study had entered a ‘crucial’ second period, but that results of that wouldn’t be published until next year. Demand for match tickets at St James’ Park has grown exponentially in recent times with sell-outs at home games now a regular feature in all competitions.

Such demand for tickets, and a growing need for Newcastle United to grow their revenues in order to spend more on transfers, means talk of either redeveloping St James’ Park or building a completely new stadium has been gaining traction. The club’s preference, it is understood, is to remain at St James’ Park, however, logistical issues in building on the site and extending capacity may mean a new stadium has to be built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like seen at Tottenham Hotspur, a new stadium would be a state-of-the-art ground that would host not just football, but other entertainment events and be a crucial source of revenue for the club. However, St James’ Park still retains a big part in the hearts of Newcastle United fans and any move away from the iconic stadium and the grounds it currently sits on would mark the very sad end of an era.

The promise of what a new stadium could bring to not just the football club but the city as a whole, however, is something that needs to be taken into consideration. In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, 68% of respondents believe that Newcastle United should ‘build a completely new stadium’, with 28% believing the club should ‘stay at St James’ Park no matter what’.

Whilst the clear majority of respondents to the poll feel a new stadium should be built, over a quarter still want the club to remain at St James’ Park, highlighting the hugely tricky situation Newcastle United chiefs find themselves in deciding a ‘once in a generation’ move or redevelopment.