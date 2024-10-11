Newcastle United to get first glimpse of £33m transfer ‘regret’ following PSR decision
A chaotic end to June saw Newcastle United sell Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively in a deal that raised close to £70m. Their sales ensured the Magpies complied with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and avoided a points deduction.
Anderson’s move to Forest was tinged with much sadness as Newcastle were forced to sell a player they had raised through their academy system before he was really able to show what he was capable of. Minteh, meanwhile, hadn’t kicked a ball for Newcastle United and spent just one year contracted to the club before his move to the south coast.
Minteh signed for Newcastle from Danish side Odense BK before immediately joining Feyenoord on-loan. A season in the Netherlands, which included a KNVB Cup win and Champions League exposure, was viewed as the perfect preparation for Premier League football.
And it was. Unfortunately for Newcastle United, Brighton are the ones that have benefitted from this.
Minteh had a brilliant pre-season for the Seagulls and is a regular member of Fabian Hurzeler’s preferred starting XI at the Amex Stadium. The 20-year-old has started five of Brighton’s seven league games to date and after registering an assist on debut against Everton, scored his first Premier League goal last time out against Tottenham Hotspur.
It has been a very solid start to life in the top flight for Minteh and the Magpies will get to see first-hand what they may have missed out on when Brighton visit St James’ Park on Saturday. Hurzeler’s side sit above Newcastle in the table only on goal difference with both sides harbouring ambitions of qualifying for European football this season. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE WEEKLY SHOW ON SHOTS! TV
Whilst Brighton were among the biggest spenders in world football during the summer, Newcastle spent money only on Odysseas Vlachodimos and Will Osula, making a profit during the window.
In a parallel universe not far from our own, one without PSR, Minteh would have been lining up against Brighton this weekend, rather than in blue and white.
