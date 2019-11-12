Mexican entrepreneur Irarragorri met Mike Ashley for talks last month, and is reportedly “confident” about the prospects for a takeover.

However, Ashley, United’s owner, is yet to be convinced that any of the interested parties can finance a £300million buyout of the club, which was put up for sale two years ago.

Toon for Change have written to Irarragorri, president of the Orlegi group, and, Jose Riestra, another senior executive, about Newcastle’s “£1billion potential”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They write: “You could turn Newcastle United into a £1billion club. As football fans, all we want is to be able to dream about our football club again. To believe, to dream and to achieve. We would be delighted to introduce you to our incredible football club, its fanbase and our beautiful corner of the United Kingdom.”

The letters sent by Toon for Change.