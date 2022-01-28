Federico Fernandez steps up comeback bid at Newcastle United as Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton allay injury fears
Eddie Howe has issued a “positive” Newcastle United injury update ahead of the club’s friendly against against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.
Howe and his players travelled to Jeddah after last weekend’s 1-0 Premier League win over Leeds United.
Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Paul Dummett were forced off at Elland Road. Joelinton has been playing with a groin problem since before Howe took charge in November, while Lascelles felt his hamstring.
Dummett was “fatigued” following his comeback from a long-term injury, and Howe – who took all three to Jeddah for the week-long training camp – has given an update ahead of the fixture against the Saudi Pro League leaders.
“So, we have Jamaal Lascelles, who’s trained this week,” said United’s head coach. “So that’s really positive news for everyone. Joelinton and Paul Dummett haven’t trained, but we don’t think their injuries are too serious.”
Relegation-threatened Newcastle return to Premier League action on February 8 when Everton visit St James’s Park.
Meanwhile, Federico Fernandez, sidelined since last month with a thigh problem, also travelled to the Gulf kingdom with his team-mates.
And the 32-year-old – who signed a new two-year deal last summer – is progressing well.
“Feddy’s back running with physios on the grass, but he’s not training,” said Howe. “So he would still be some way away from returning. Fingers crossed, though, he’s moving in a good direction.”
Howe will use all his fit players in the friendly, which will be 70 minutes long due to the extreme heat.