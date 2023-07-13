Back in January, Al Nassr completed a move for Cristiano Ronaldo following his release from Manchester United on a world record deal worth a reported £175million-a-year. Since Ronaldo’s high-profile transfer, the Saudi Pro League has seen a number of major football stars join the league.

Al Hilal have managed to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly since the transfer window opened while Al Ittihad have signed Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante while Al Ahli have purchases Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino.

More are expected to follow with several other major names linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Al Nassr were one of four Pro League clubs taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last month along with Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli. PIF own a 75% stake in the four clubs as well as an 80% stake in Premier League side Newcastle United.

While the other three clubs have secured major transfers this summer, Al Nassr are limited by a player registration embargo having only signed Marcelo Brozović from Inter Milan for £15million.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed in a statement: “Al-Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players — this due to outstanding debts”.

“Relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned.”