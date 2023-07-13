News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

FIFA confirm transfer ban for PIF-owned club following world-record £175m deal

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are currently banned from registering new players as a result of ‘outstanding debts,’ FIFA has confirmed.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read

Back in January, Al Nassr completed a move for Cristiano Ronaldo following his release from Manchester United on a world record deal worth a reported £175million-a-year. Since Ronaldo’s high-profile transfer, the Saudi Pro League has seen a number of major football stars join the league.

Al Hilal have managed to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly since the transfer window opened while Al Ittihad have signed Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante while Al Ahli have purchases Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More are expected to follow with several other major names linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Most Popular

Al Nassr were one of four Pro League clubs taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last month along with Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli. PIF own a 75% stake in the four clubs as well as an 80% stake in Premier League side Newcastle United.

While the other three clubs have secured major transfers this summer, Al Nassr are limited by a player registration embargo having only signed Marcelo Brozović from Inter Milan for £15million.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed in a statement: “Al-Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players — this due to outstanding debts”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned.”

As a result, the PIF-owned club will need to settle all debts should they wish to make any further signings.

Related topics:Cristiano RonaldoFIFAManchester UnitedKarim BenzemaEdouard MendyKalidou Koulibaly