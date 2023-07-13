It’s a very rare sell-out at the International Stadium for Newcastle’s pre-season opener (12:30pm kick-off) against the National League side. The match is set to provide Gateshead with a financial boost in both ticket and streaming revenues.

The match will be streamed live via National League TV for £9.99. And Newcastle have confirmed that they won’t be taking any share of the gate receipts or streaming revenue from the match with Gateshead, managed by former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson, receiving all profits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to a club statement, Newcastle head of media and content Lee Marshall clarified the situation on social media as he posted: “To clarify, #NUFC won’t be taking a share of streaming revenue (or gate receipts) this weekend. By purchasing a ticket or live stream, you’ll be helping our neighbours@GatesheadFC.”

It will be a welcome boost to Gateshead, who became a fan owned club following a financial collapse which led to their relegation in the 2018-19 season. Despite challenging for the play-offs for the majority of the campaign, Gateshead were handed a points deduction and subsequently demoted as a result of financial irregularities under previous ownership.

A last-gasp takeover led by Gateshead supporters ultimately saved the club and after three seasons in the National League North, they were promoted back to the National League as champions. While their first season back in the top tier of non-league football was a struggle at times, they managed to avoid relegation comfortably in the end, finishing 14th and reaching the FA Trophy final for the first time.

The Heed boss also paid tribute to the work Eddie Howe is doing across the river at St James’ Park with Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williamson was part of the Magpies squad who reached the Europa League quarter-final in their last European venture back in 2013.

He said: “I’m delighted for them on many fronts but as a person he [Howe] is absolutely top class.

“The main compliment I can give him is that I absolutely love watching them play now and I haven’t really enjoyed them in seasons gone by, which is no disrespect to anyone. I like watching attacking football with a structure and a real identity and I think that is what he has managed to bring in.