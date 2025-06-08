Finance expert makes Leeds United claim that will intrigue Newcastle United fans

Leeds United are targeting becoming a ‘disruptor club’ like Newcastle United - according to one football finance expert.

Leeds United secured promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking last season, accumulating 100 points on their way to the Championship title. The last time Leeds were in the top-flight, Newcastle United secured Champions League football for the first time in two decades by finishing 4th and became just the second side behind Leicester City to disrupt the so-called ‘big six’ and qualify for the Champions League.

Since then, Aston Villa have also qualified for Europe’s premier competition - with Eddie Howe’s side repeating the feat this season, finishing above the Villains on goal difference to finish fifth. With both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur finishing in the lower reaches of the Premier League table - is there a changing of the guard coming and could Leeds United be the next side to break into that group?

Daniel Farke’s side will, of course, be focussed on little more than survival this season and breaking a trend that has seen all three promoted sides relegated in back-to-back seasons. But with such a long and successful history in the game, Leeds will be hopeful of replicating the successes of Newcastle and Villa.

Kieran Maguire makes Leeds United claim

Certainly, that’s the view of the Leeds United owners and football finance expert Kieran Maguire who shared details of conversations he has had with Paraag Marathe, chairman of Leeds United. “Given that I have spoken to Paraag Marathe and he was first interested in Leeds in 2008, he clearly has had a long-term interest,” Maguire revealed. “He feels it is an undervalued and underappreciated part of the football industry. He thinks the potential, if they get it right, will blow you away.

“It’s taken a long time to get to the point where they have been able to make the investment, so I think they are willing to take a long-term view in respect of the increase in value of the business, through the expansion of the stadium and establishment of themselves as a disruptor club like Newcastle and Aston Villa.”

Newcastle United, Villa and Leeds fans have less than two weeks to wait until the fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are released. The Magpies began their campaign against newly-promoted Southampton last year - earning a 1-0 win despite being down to ten men for over an hour.

Newcastle United’s last two games against Leeds United has ended in a draw with a 2-2 draw at Elland Road in the final weeks of the 2022/23 season threatening to derail their hopes of a top-four finish. The reverse fixture on New Year’s Eve that season finished goalless as Jesse Marsch’s side frustrated the Magpies on Tyneside.

This year, Newcastle United will have both European and Premier League football to balance whilst also knowing they will have two matches against fierce-rivals Sunderland to play in amongst those games. Burnley, managed by former Magpies Scott Parker, were the third team to be promoted from the Championship last season.