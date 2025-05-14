Reports in Spain have indicated that Newcastle United will sign a former Premier League flop this summer if they sell Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will do all they can to keep Isak at the club this summer, with the likelihood of that happening seemingly increasing every day. Any interested club will likely have to pay a near world-record fee to tempt the Magpies into selling - and even that may not be enough with Newcastle very reluctant to sanction a deal that sees their talisman leave the club.

However, Newcastle’s clear stance on Isak’s future has not stopped reports circulating about his potential replacement on Tyneside. Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic remains someone Italian media speculate could be on the move to St James’ Park, whilst Spanish outlet Fichajes have claimed that a former Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth is admired by the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They report that Sorloth, who currently plies his trade with Atletico Madrid after moving to the Spanish capital from Villarreal last summer, is someone on Newcastle’s radar should Isak depart. Sorloth has scored 21 goals for Atletico this season and is their top scorer in the league having cost them around £27m last summer.

Alexander Sorloth’s failed Premier League stint

The Norwegian international has been one of Europe’s top marksmen in recent seasons, scoring 52 goals in La Liga for Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atletico. He also has 23 goals for his national side, not a bad return considering the competition he has on the international stage.

Whilst he has also enjoyed fruitful spells in Turkey and Germany during his career, Sorloth will most likely be remembered by English football fans for his very disappointing spell with Crystal Palace. Sorloth joined Palace as a 23-year-old in 2018, fresh off the back of a campaign that saw him net 15 times in just 26 games for Danish side FC Mitdjylland.

However, Sorloth was unable to replicate that form in England and ended his time at Selhurst Park without netting a single Premier League goal, lasting just half a season before joining Belgian side Genk. Sorloth’s only goal during his time at Palace came in a Carabao Cup game against Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been examples of players failing during their first stint in England before coming back and impressing in a second spell - Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne spring to mind. Sorloth, though, at 29 is unlikely to have the same impact as those two players, despite any unfinished business he may feel he has in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak’s Newcastle United future

As mentioned, though, a move for Sorloth is highly unlikely anyway this summer, particularly if the Norwegian will only move as a replacement for Isak. Newcastle will do all in their power to keep the 25-year-old and Isak has recently reiterated his desire to stay at St James’ Park.

“There's not much to say, really,” Isak told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen . “I've commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It's been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I'm not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle.”