Five teenagers called up to Newcastle United first team help secure cup progress

Newcastle United Under-18s reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Whitley Park on Monday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Brayson opened the scoring to turn in Trevan Sanusi’s cross before Michael Mills - who was poached from Port Vale last summer - doubled Newcastle’s lead in the first half. Brighton pulled a goal back from the penalty spot just before half-time as Harry Howell converted to make it 2-1 at the break.

The Young Magpies were able to see out the win in the second half to progress to the last 32 of the FA Youth Cup. Newcastle last won the competition in 1985 with a side featuring the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Joe Allon, Paul Stephenson, Brian Tinnion, Kevin Scott and former academy coach Ian Bogie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s Under-18s side that faced Brighton featured several players who have brushed shoulders with the first team in 2024. Goalkeeper Aidan Harris made his first-team debut while out in Australia for the post-season friendlies while Anthony Munda, Leo Shahar and Sanusi all featured for the first team in pre-season.

Shahar and Sanusi were both signed for Newcastle’s academy last summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City respectively.

Forward Sean Neave was recently called up to train with the first team last week in Alexander Isak’s absence following a knock. The side also featured Rory Finneran, who is the only player to have senior FA Cup experience having featured for Blackburn Rovers in the competition last season before securing a summer move to Newcastle.

Earlier this season, Sanusi spoke to The Gazette about his aspirations for the 2024-25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a dream come true to get in the first team,” Sanusi said. “Since I came [to Newcastle] it's only been a year so I'm proud of myself for doing that and I just need to take my chances when I get them.

“I just take [playing and training with senior pros] like any other training session, any other game. If I do anything different it's going to change my game and I don't want to do that. I'm going to take it as it comes.

“It's difficult obviously going through the ranks with different age groups, with big differences from 18s to 21s to the first team. I'm just going to get my head down and keep working hard.”

NUFC Under-18s: Aidan Harris, Leo Shahar (c), Logan Watts, Luke Craggs, Jake Durrant (Sam Alabi 63), Rory Finneran, Anthony Munda, Trevan Sanusi, Michael Mills (Matheos Ferreira 70), Joe Brayson (Thomas Bryant 63), Sean Neave.

Subs not used: Henry Johnson, Adam Harrison, Matthew Taylor, Jude Cogdon.