Newcastle United transfer concern became reality as Man Utd agreed £36m deal after Dan Ashworth move
Man United paid £36.5million to Bologna for the Dutch international shortly after Ashworth’s arrival as sporting director. Five months on and Ashworth has left his role at Old Trafford while Zirkzee has scored just three goals in 21 appearances for The Red Devils.
Manchester United paid Newcastle a seven-figure sum to release Ashworth from his contract in June after months of negotiations. Newcastle appointed Paul Mitchell as Ashworth’s replacement as the two clubs had contrasting summer transfer windows.
Man United spent around £200million on new players over the summer, including Zirkzee while Lloyd Kelly was Newcastle’s most notable summer addition on a free transfer.
Zirkzee had been on Newcastle and Ashworth’s radar since the player’s time at Bayern Munich but a deal never progressed. Within a fortnight of Ashworth’s arrival at Man United, he had completed the signing of the 23-year-old.
Prior to Ashworth’s move to Manchester United, there were concerns that the 53-year-old would enter his new role with inside information on Newcastle’s contract situations and transfer strategy.
And Howe admitted he shared those concerns while speaking at a press conference last season: “Your concerns are relevant. I don't know quite how much I can say on that, but I share your feelings.