Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe employed a change of formation and system at the Etihad Stadium, opting for a back five with three central defenders flanked by Jacob Murphy and Dan Burn at full-back.

The new system was a rarity for the Magpies under Howe’s management and one that did restrict the hosts at times, but ultimately wasn’t successful in securing just a second ever win for United at the Etihad Stadium since it opened almost two decades ago. City’s goals in the first period both came from the boot of Bernardo Silva who, on both occasions, was the recipient of some good luck as he saw his efforts take wild deflections and past a helpless Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goals did come with a large slice of fortune for the hosts with Alan Shearer, who was on pundit duty for the BBC, describing them as ‘flukey’: He said: “City have been much the better team, they've scored two flukey goals but they've deserved.

“When Newcastle competed at St James's Park, it was much different. When you've got 50,000 people roaring at you, it does help you. You're going to understand that you will suffer in terms of possession.”

Speaking on BBC about the first goal, one that saw Silva find space between Joe Willock and Dan Burn, Danny Murphy was critical of the former Arsenal man for failing to heed previous warnings, describing it as a ‘nothing goal’ to concede. “Willock is too narrow, he doesn't need to be that far in and Dan Burn can't do anything.” Murphy said.

“That's the fourth or fifth time it's happened. Of course there's a bit of luck, but that's been coming on that side, all of City's chances are coming down that side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I don't think it's a lack of effort from Willock, I think it's more of a lack of understanding of his position. It's a nothing goal.”