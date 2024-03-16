Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh injury concern ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City (5:30pm kick-off).

Tino Livramento has been ruled out of the match after a promising performance during the 3-2 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Newcastle have now clarified Livramento's absence with an official social media post.

The club stated: "Tino Livramento misses out this afternoon due to an ankle knock he picked up in Monday's game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge."

Livramento's absence has seen Jacob Murphy come back into the side in a wing-back role with Eddie Howe switching to a five-at-the-back formation.

Howe made two changes to the side that lost 3-2 at Chelsea with Livramento and Miguel Almiron dropping out for Jamaal Lascelles and Murphy.

The Magpies are looking to end a 10-year losing streak at the Etihad Stadium and progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup for the first time since 2005.

They face a City side who won the competition last season and have only lost once to Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium since it was opened in 2003.

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Murphy, Lascelles, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Gordon, Isak