Forgotten Mike Ashley Newcastle United signing returns with shock squad inclusion
Newcastle United midfielder Rodrigo Vilca is back involved following the end of his loan spell.
The 23-year-old Peruvian spent the majority of 2022 on loan with Universitario in his home country. He previously had a spell at Doncaster Rovers in the first half of the 2021-22 season.
And since returning to Tyneside, Vilca has been named in the Newcastle Under-21s squad for the first time. The midfielder was named on the bench for the Under-21s’ Premier League Cup match against Bristol City on Wednesday.
Vilca signed a four-year deal at Newcastle in October 2020 but is still yet to make a competitive first-team appearance. He played 22 times for the Universitario in all competitions last year, scoring once and grabbing two assists.
And with his contract on Tyneside set to expire next summer, his future looks set to be away from the club as he will turn 24 in March.