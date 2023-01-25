Forgotten Mike Ashley Newcastle United signing returns with shock squad inclusion

The 23-year-old Peruvian spent the majority of 2022 on loan with Universitario in his home country. He previously had a spell at Doncaster Rovers in the first half of the 2021-22 season.

And since returning to Tyneside, Vilca has been named in the Newcastle Under-21s squad for the first time. The midfielder was named on the bench for the Under-21s’ Premier League Cup match against Bristol City on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodrigo Vilca of Newcastle United U21's on the ball with Jak Hickman of Bolton Wanderers during the EFL Trophy match between Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United U21 at University of Bolton Stadium on November 17, 2020 in Bolton, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Vilca signed a four-year deal at Newcastle in October 2020 but is still yet to make a competitive first-team appearance. He played 22 times for the Universitario in all competitions last year, scoring once and grabbing two assists.