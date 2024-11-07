Forgotten £15m Newcastle United man spotted in training following injury blow

Matt Targett has been pictured in training with Newcastle United ahead of their clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Targett has not featured for Eddie Howe’s side this season and has not been included in a matchday squad since their win over Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of September. Speaking about the defender ahead of their clash against Manchester City, Howe said: “Matt Targett has had a flare-up of eczema so we've been nursing that for the past couple of weeks, it has been quite a bad episode for him.”

Targett, who moved to St James’ Park for £15m from Aston Villa in summer 2022, has suffered greatly with a variety of injury issues during his permanent time as a Magpies player and hasn’t featured in the league for them in over a year. First a hamstring injury suffered against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup sidelined him for over four months before he suffered an achilles injury in March which meant he was ruled-out until the end of the season.

Ahead of their trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend, however, Targett has been pictured in training with the club releasing a batch of photos on their website. Lewis Hall’s brilliant run of form means that even if Targett is deemed fit enough to make a matchday squad for the first time this season, he is very unlikely to make his long awaited return to action.

Callum Wilson, who similarly has not had his name on a team sheet this season, is a major doubt for their trip to the City Ground and was not among those pictured in training.