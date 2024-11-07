Forgotten £15m Newcastle United man spotted in training following injury blow
Targett has not featured for Eddie Howe’s side this season and has not been included in a matchday squad since their win over Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of September. Speaking about the defender ahead of their clash against Manchester City, Howe said: “Matt Targett has had a flare-up of eczema so we've been nursing that for the past couple of weeks, it has been quite a bad episode for him.”
Targett, who moved to St James’ Park for £15m from Aston Villa in summer 2022, has suffered greatly with a variety of injury issues during his permanent time as a Magpies player and hasn’t featured in the league for them in over a year. First a hamstring injury suffered against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup sidelined him for over four months before he suffered an achilles injury in March which meant he was ruled-out until the end of the season.
Ahead of their trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend, however, Targett has been pictured in training with the club releasing a batch of photos on their website. Lewis Hall’s brilliant run of form means that even if Targett is deemed fit enough to make a matchday squad for the first time this season, he is very unlikely to make his long awaited return to action.
Callum Wilson, who similarly has not had his name on a team sheet this season, is a major doubt for their trip to the City Ground and was not among those pictured in training.