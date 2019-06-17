Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss keen to be reunited with Newcastle United target Salomon Rondon

Andre Villas-Boas is keen to be reunited with top Newcastle United target Salomon Rondon at Marseille.

Rondon, currently away with his nation Venezuela in the Copa America, is at the top of Rafa Benitez’s transfer priority list, if he stays on as manager at St James’s Park – but he’s not the only one keen to sign the West Brom frontman, with the Ligue 1 outfit joining Fenerbahce, Wolves, AS Roma and West Ham United in the race for the £16.5million-rated striker.

Olympique de Marseille's new coach Portuguese Andre Villas-Boas poses with a team jersey during his official presentation to the press on May 29, 2019 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)

Villas-Boas was manager of Zenit when Rondon left for the Baggies in August 2015. It was reportedly a decision forced on the Portuguese boss due to a change of rules by the Russian Football Union – they reduced the amount of non-Russian players allowed on the field at any one time from seven to six.

According to a report in La Provence, Marseille want a deal done for the 29-year-old quickly.

Rondon scored 11 Premier League goals in 30 starts for United in 2018/19.