Wijnaldum to ‘prioritise’ PL move

Georginio Wijnaldum will reportedly ‘prioritise’ a move to the Premier League this summer having had an unsuccessful spell at PSG to-date.

Georginio Wijnaldum will reportedly prioritise a move to the Premier League this summer (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite only moving to Paris last summer, Wijnaldum is open to a move away if he doesn’t feature in PSG’s long-term plans, according to TeamTalk.

A return to Newcastle was touted in January, however, their precarious position in the league likely deterred the midfielder from returning to Tyneside.

Fresh reports have revealed that Newcastle, Arsenal and West Ham are all ‘watching’ Wijnaldum’s situation and could make their move in the summer.

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan also hold an interest in the Dutchman, however, it appears Wijnaldum is currently favouring a move back to England.

More praise for Anderson

Fresh from comparisons with Diego Maradona, Elliot Anderson has received yet more praise about his performances for Bristol Rovers.

This time, it is Stoke City loanee Connor Taylor that is full of compliments for the midfielder, labelling Anderson as ‘different gravy’:

"I’ve played against him a couple of times and he was always the player you’d focus on in match analysis," Taylor told Bristol Live. "He’s come here and he’s been different gravy.

"I think it’s his arrogance on a football pitch. He really believes in himself and that’s the biggest thing when you come out on loan. He’s come here and he wants to prove a point and he’s certainly doing that.

"He can do anything, really. He’s strong enough to hold the ball and roll defenders, dribble at players, score good goals and he’s been top drawer for us.”

Price tag set for Roma midfielder

Roma’s Jordan Veretout will cost clubs £17million this summer if they want to prise him away from the Italian side.

Veretout has emerged as a target for a number of Premier League sides, including Newcastle United, and the midfielder may feel he has unfinished business in England after an underwhelming time at Aston Villa in their relegation campaign of 2015/16.

Veretout has been used fairly regularly by Jose Mourinho this season but has completed 90 minutes just once in his last 11 outings.

