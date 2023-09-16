Former Liverpool man admits he could leave Newcastle United for Serie A club after ‘not easy’ claim
Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius admitted he could move to the Serie A in order to be closer to his family.
Karius signed for Newcastle last September as a free agent but his only competitive outing for the club remains the 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United in February. The 30-year-old is currently The Magpies’ third choice goalkeeper behind Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka.
Karius’ partner is Italian television presenter Diletta Leotta, who is based in Milan with the couple’s newborn daughter, Aria.
Because of this, Karius is often questioned about his future and linked with a move to Serie A. And the German has recently admitted he would consider a ‘good opportunity’ in Italy.
“It is a possible solution, which I consider,” he told Corriere della Sera. “It could happen in the future.
“As a child I followed Inter, Milan and Juve matches on TV. But I don’t want to move only based on Aria and Diletta. I’m waiting for a good job opportunity.
“Most of the time we are distant, of course. We talk a lot on the phone, we make video calls with FaceTime. Diletta comes to visit me as soon as she can, but it’s not easy.
“Our plan is to be together for the rest of our lives.”
Karius could soon visit Milan with Newcastle should he be named in the travelling squad for the Champions League group stage opener at the San Siro on Tuesday (5:45pm kick-off). He is one of three goalkeepers named in Newcastle’s Champions League squad alongside Pope and Dubravka.