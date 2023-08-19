As Newcastle prepare to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (8pm kick-off), Pearce has assessed the title credentials of Eddie Howe’s side.

After The Magpies finished fourth last season, the former England international has backed them to go one better than securing Champions Leaguefootball once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be honest with you, I think they’re going to win the league this year,” Pearce told talkSPORT. “I’m going to stick my neck out, I think Newcastle with the recruitment they’ve done and how they’ve sort of just gone in and how things are at Newcastle, I’ve been up there a couple of times next year and the place is absolutely rocking.

“If they keep everyone fit and have a good run of it, I think this game on Saturday evening could be a good indicator whether they have got credentials for it.”

Pearce played 52 times for Newcastle between 1997 and 1999 and took part in the club’s first ever Champions League campaign.

“When I went up there to play many years ago I couldn’t believe the atmosphere when I walked in,” Pearce added. “It was just incredible and arguably one of the best I’ve ever played in for the excitement and intensity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It all dropped away over the resulting years but I’ve never known excitement and euphoria up there at the football club and the city as it is at the moment, it’s brilliant.

“I think with Manchester City losing [Kevin] De Bruyne for a length of time, I think that will impact directly on Haaland as well so that will hurt them a lot. That’s why I’m looking at Newcastle.”

Newcastle sit top of the table after the first round of Premier League fixtures but will have to do something they have never done in the Premier League in order to stay there, win at the Etihad Stadium.

United have lost each of their last 14 visits to Man City with their only away win at the Etihad coming in the League Cup in 2014.