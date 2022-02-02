That’s what former Newcastle United midfielder Alan Smith felt about Jesse Lingard’s failed deadline day loan move.

The 29-year-old has seen his first team opportunities limited at Manchester United and Newcastle and West Ham United were understood to be keen to loan the England international.

The Red Devils weren’t willing to offer Lingard to a ‘top four rival’ in West Ham which opened the door for the relegation threatened Magpies to make a move.

But Manchester United demanded a huge survival bonus from Newcastle for taking Lingard on loan before slamming the door shut on a potential move in the final hours of the transfer window.

Lingard was understood to be keen on a loan move to St James’s Park but Smith, who joined Newcastle from Manchester United in 2007, remains sceptical.

Man United club sources suggested the attacking-midfielder intended to stay and fight for his place – though this has been strongly disputed by those close to the deal.

“I’m sure that Jesse would want to stay at [Manchester] United and force his way into the team, or at least into the squad every week,” Smith told Offers.Bet.

“For any player, and I’ve been there myself, leaving Man United is tough because of the stature of the club, wherever you go you will always feel like you’re dropping down.”

Lingard spent last season on loan at West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 matches.

“I think he surprised a lot of people when he went to West Ham, just how good he was,” Smith added. “He surprised people with his performances, and I think that tells you how difficult and exactly what the demands at Manchester United are.

"He went there and he set the world alight at West Ham and came back to Man United hoping to bridge that gap and get into the team, but it’s not quite happened for him.

“We don’t know the conversation that has happened with the coach, but only Jesse himself will himself know whether he really wanted to leave, because there’s a big difference between someone saying you can leave and the player actually wanting to leave.”

