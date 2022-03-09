Former Newcastle United No. 9 makes prediction ahead of Southampton trip
Former Newcastle United striker Micky Quinn is anticipating a ‘tough’ match for Eddie Howe’s side at Southampton on Thursday evening (7:30pm kick-off).
The Magpies are unbeaten in eight Premier League matches and have won five of their last six to rise to 14th in the table.
But the 320-mile journey to Southampton has been a notoriously difficult one for Newcastle over the years. United have won just two of their last 27 league matches at Southampton.
And The Saints will be looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday.
“Against Southampton it’s going to be tough for Newcastle, but Southampton were walloped well and truly by Aston Villa,” Quinn told BETDAQ.
“They battered them. They’ve had a few games recently where they’ve played really, really well. They were on a good run of form."
But Quinn – who scored 57 goals in 110 league appearances for Newcastle between 1989 and 1992 – has backed his former club to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches ahead of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea (2pm kick-off).
“I think Newcastle can get a point [at Southampton],” he added. “Especially if they watch that Villa game – Philippe Coutinho was dropping off and picking holes in the defence, they were running wild at times.
"Newcastle can learn a lot if Eddie watches that game and can learn how to get in behind that Southampton defence, which were all over the place. So they are more than capable of getting at least a point there against Southampton."