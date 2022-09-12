Former Newcastle United and Arsenal coach passes away

Smith spent four years as Newcastle coach between 1967 and 1971, before joining Arsenal.

During that time, he worked alongside manager Joe Harvey to help The Magpies with the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969. The two-legged final win over Újpesti Dózsa remains Newcastle’s most recent major trophy 53 years on.

The Scottish full-back played at Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bristol City before moving into coaching with Sheffield Wednesday and then Newcastle.

British soccer team Newcastle United FC, group photo, UK, 17th August 1970; they are (back row) Alan Foggon, John Hope, John McNamee, Bobby Moncur, Willie Mcfaul, Ron Guthrie; (middle row) Dave Smith (coach), Keith Duden, John Cowan, Phillip McGovern, David Craig, David Elliott, Ollie Burton, Joe Harvey (manager); (front row) John Craggs, David Young, Benny Arentoft, Bryan Robson, David Ford, Frank Clark, Tommy Gibb, Jimmy Smith. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty images)

Later in his coaching career, Smith managed Mansfield Town, Southend United, Plymouth Argyle, Torquay United and his hometown club Dundee – winning four promotions in total.

Following his retirement from professional football, he remained active in grassroots football in the Plymouth area. He passed away in Skipton last week, Newcastle have confirmed.