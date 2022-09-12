Former Newcastle United and Arsenal coach passes away
Newcastle United cup-winning coach Dave Smith has sadly passed away at age 88.
Smith spent four years as Newcastle coach between 1967 and 1971, before joining Arsenal.
During that time, he worked alongside manager Joe Harvey to help The Magpies with the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969. The two-legged final win over Újpesti Dózsa remains Newcastle’s most recent major trophy 53 years on.
The Scottish full-back played at Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bristol City before moving into coaching with Sheffield Wednesday and then Newcastle.
Most Popular
-
1
Chelsea manager Graham Potter name drops Newcastle United’s Dan Asworth in open letter to Brighton supporters
-
2
Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson: Newcastle United injury list and potential return dates
-
3
'Data experts' predicts finishing positions of Newcastle United, Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa after contrasting starts to the season
-
4
Ex-Newcastle United boss warns Celtic and Rangers about VAR introduction as Andy Carroll set for surprising Reading return
-
5
Bruno Guimaraes reacts to his ‘leaked’ Newcastle United FIFA 23 player rating
Read More
Later in his coaching career, Smith managed Mansfield Town, Southend United, Plymouth Argyle, Torquay United and his hometown club Dundee – winning four promotions in total.
Following his retirement from professional football, he remained active in grassroots football in the Plymouth area. He passed away in Skipton last week, Newcastle have confirmed.
Our thoughts are with Dave’s family and friends at this difficult time.