Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United have been told to make a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has adapted well to life in the Premier League since leaving La Liga club Real Sociedad to join the Magpies in a £63m move in August 2022. Isak scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions during his first year on Tyneside but has really come to the fore this season as he has carried the brunt of United’s attacking threat during Callum Wilson’s injury-enforced absence.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting off the mark with a brace in a 5-1 home win against Aston Villa on the opening day of the season set the tone for Isak’s performances as he has gone on to score 21 goals in 34 games, with Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke scoring more in the Premier League so far this season. Isak’s performances has reportedly captured the attention of the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain - but former Newcastle and Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes a move to Old Trafford during the upcoming summer transfer window would be beneficial for one of his old clubs.

He told BetFred: ’He’s a top player and he’s really raised his game this season. His link-up play is very good, he’s very sharp, he can create chances for himself cutting in from the left or right and he’s got a lot of flair. It’s a great combination. He’s a tall guy, so he could definitely be a better target man in the box, but he can certainly play with other strikers and with the wingers Newcastle have, he’s proven how well he can link-up with them. If he’s available this summer, then I believe he could be a really good addition for Manchester United.”