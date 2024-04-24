Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Like it or not, Newcastle United supporters may well have to get used to talk over the future of Bruno Guimaraes as the summer transfer window rapidly approaches.

The Brazilian midfielder became something of a landmark signing for the Magpies during the January 2022 transfer window as the club’s new Saudi-led owners began to make an impact at St James Park. After giving his latest addition time to settle into life on Tyneside, United manager Eddie Howe brought the best out of the former Lyon man, who proved integral in helping his new side move away from the Premier League relegation zone and into the safety of mid-table.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes’ first full season with Newcastle proved to be overwhelmingly successful as the Brazil international helped the Magpies bring a surprise end to their two-decade absence from the Champions League and reach their first major cup final since 1999. Talk of a move away from St James Park has never been far from the headlines and the Magpies appeared to have moved to quell that speculation when their midfield lynchpin penned a new contract earlier this season.

However, the presence of a £100m release clause only reignited talk over Guimaraes’ future as several of European football’s most renowned names were said to be ready to trigger the release clause and hand the 26-year-old an opportunity to test his unquestionable ability elsewhere when the new season gets underway.

What has Eddie Howe said about Bruno Guimaraes?

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s visit to Crystal Palace, Howe said: “He (Guimaraes) is always setting new goals for himself. Bruno is very motivated to help the team. His form has been very good and the yellow card situation he found himself in, refocused his game. It was a healthy thing.”

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (left), head coach Eddie Howe (middle) and defender Sven Botman (right). (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, when further speculation over a move away from St James Park hit the headlines, Howe said of the midfielder: “Let me tell you players like Bruno, they are not around every corner. They are very rare. Bruno should be appreciated for everything he brings. My intention would be to keep Bruno at the club for as long as we possibly can. I can never make guarantees though. That would be absolutely foolish of me. We have been in football long enough to know you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. He is an integral part of the team and playing very well.”

What has Bruno Guimaraes said about his future at Newcastle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes opened up on his future plans during an interview with the Brazilian media last month as he spoke of the ‘dream of playing in the Premier League and his gratitude towards the Magpies for what they have offered him during his time on Tyneside.

He said: ”It’s always been my dream to play here. I’ve always followed the Premier League. It was always my dream to be here. I think, ever since I joined Newcastle, everything has been good in my life professionally and personally. I’m very happy to be playing amongst the best in the best league in the world. I absolutely plan to play here for a long time. I have other goals as well of moving, but this is something more down the line. I’m really happy to be here in the league."

Who has been linked with Bruno Guimaraes ahead of the summer transfer window?

Several of European football’s leading lights are reportedly ready to make a move for the Brazil star this summer. Earlier this week, The Telegraph claimed Arsenal and Manchester City will repeat their battle over a talented midfielder by trying to lure Guimaraes away from Tyneside. That will come just 12 months after the Premier League title rivals both made moves for West Ham United star Declan Rice, who eventually joined Arsenal in a reported £105m move.

Paris Saint-Germain midfiekder Fabian Ruiz and Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, transfer expert Ben Jacobs claimed Man City have approached Guimaraes’ camp as they eye midfield reinforcements. The report adds that a ‘verbal agreement’ is in place that would allow the midfielder to speak to any Champions League club that is willing to offer more than £80million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad