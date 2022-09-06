Former Newcastle United and West Ham striker linked with shock Premier League return
A former Newcastle United striker has been linked with a shock return to the Premier League.
Wolves consider shock free transfer for former Newcastle United and West Ham striker after Diego Costa deal stalls
Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping to sign free agent Diego Costa in an attempt to bolster their attacking options.
But the former Chelsea striker, who has been without a club since January, has seen his work permit rejected.
Wolves are understood to have launched an appeal over the rejection while also drawing up potential alternatives if they are unable to secure the former Spain international.
Among that list, according to The Telegraph, is former Newcastle United and West Ham United striker Andy Carroll.
Carroll was released by Newcastle last summer and spent last season in the Championship with brief spells at Reading and West Bromwich Albion.
Wolves are desperate to sign a striker following summer signing Sasa Kaladjzic’s cruciate ligament injury against Southampton last Saturday.
Newcastle United target signs new five-year deal
Reports from Brazil claim that Newcastle United have made contact with Vasco da Gama about teenager Andrey Santos.
TNT Sports have reported that United are one of several clubs interested in the 18-year-old midfielder, who is currently plying his trade in Brazil’s second tier.
Flamengo and Barcelona have also approached Vasco da Gama regarding the player’s availability.
Despite his tender age, Santos has been a regular in the Brazilian Serie B and has scored five goals in 23 appearances so far in 2022.
Following the interest, he has since signed a new five-year deal with Vasco.
Kieran Trippier named in Harry Redknapp’s Premier League team of the week
Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has been named in Harry Redknapp’s Premier League team of the week following his display in Saturday’s goalless draw against Crystal Palace at St James’s Park.
The 31-year-old has helped United keep three clean sheets in six matches so far this season while also scoring a goal of the month nominated free-kick against Manchester City.
And the former Tottenham Hotspur manager has been impressed by the England international.
“He’s turning into a decent signing for Newcastle,” Redknapp told BetVictor. “Ever reliable, he’ll still have an eye on the World Cup.
"In terms of consistency, there aren’t many that can match him in the Premier League.”
Trippier signed for Newcastle from Atletico Madrid back in January for a reported fee of around £12million. A broken metatarsal has limited the former Spurs right-back to just 14 appearances for the club in all competitions but he has still been able to make his impact felt as he has scored three goals, all from direct free-kicks.
Redknapp also named former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney in his team of the week following his hat-trick for Brentford against Leeds United.
Redknapp’s Premier League gameweek six team of the week: Jordan Pickford (Everton); Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Max Kilman (Wolves), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea); Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United); Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth), Ivan Toney (Brentford).