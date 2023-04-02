The club, beaten in the league and Carabao Cup by Newcastle United this season, dropped into the bottom three after yesterday’s last-gasp defeat at Crystal Palace, which extended their winless run to six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And former Newcastle coach Adam Sadler has been put in caretaker charge along with fellow first-team coach Mike Stowell ahead of Tuesday’s crunch clash with Aston Villa.

North Shields-born Sadler – who started out at Newcastle’s academy – had a spell as reserve-team manager at his boyhood club early in his coaching career.

Rodgers – who recently celebrated four years in charge at the King Power – delivered two top-five finishes in the Premier League, and the club’s first ever FA Cup success in 2021, but leaves by mutual consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement: “Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations.

“It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

Leicester City have sacked Brendan Rogers.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Rodgers, linked with the Newcastle job during his time at Leicester, has not had it easy this season as a host of important players left in the summer – and he was only able to bring in one outfield signing.

They started the campaign terribly, losing six of their first seven games, before picking up form. However, Rodgers leaves with the Foxes in deep relegation trouble.

“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch,” Srivaddhanaprabha added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad