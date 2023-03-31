News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe clarifies key Newcastle United player's squad absence

Eddie Howe’s revealed why Nick Pope was forced to withdraw from the England squad.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:53 BST

Pope missed the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine despite playing in the fifth-placed club’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground before the international break.

The goalkeeper travelled to Dubai with those Newcastle players also not playing for their countries last week, but he didn’t train. However, Pope returned to training this week ahead of Sunday’s home Premier League game against Manchester United.

And the “signs are good” for Pope – who has started every league game so far this season following his move from Burnley – ahead of the fixture against Erik ten Hag’s side, according to Howe.

“Nick felt a problem in his thigh after the Wolves game (on March 12),” said United’s head coach. “Didn’t train in preparation for the Forest game. Completed that game with a bit of discomfort, so didn’t train in Dubai. Has trained this week, so the signs are good.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope celebrates with fans at the City Ground.
