The goalkeeper travelled to Dubai with those Newcastle players also not playing for their countries last week, but he didn’t train. However, Pope returned to training this week ahead of Sunday’s home Premier League game against Manchester United.

And the “signs are good” for Pope – who has started every league game so far this season following his move from Burnley – ahead of the fixture against Erik ten Hag’s side, according to Howe.

“Nick felt a problem in his thigh after the Wolves game (on March 12),” said United’s head coach. “Didn’t train in preparation for the Forest game. Completed that game with a bit of discomfort, so didn’t train in Dubai. Has trained this week, so the signs are good.”

