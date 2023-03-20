Willems was struck after tensions boiled over in a match between relegation-threatened Groningen and derby rivals Heerenveen at Euroborg yesterday.

There was a pitch invasion after Heerenveen took a two-goal lead. Fans had to be held back by stewards, and Willems was one of the players who attempted to help keep the peace.

However, Willems was struck on the side of the head by one supporter in a pitchside melee. The 28-year-old was ushered away by stewards, and the game was eventually restarted after a lengthy delay. Ninth-placed Heervenveen won 2-0.

Willems – who joined Groningen last month on a short-term deal after his contract with German team Greuther Furth was terminated – had a loan spell at Newcastle in the 2019-20 season. The left-back’s impressive season for Steve Bruce’s team was cut short by a serious knee injury.

