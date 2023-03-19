News you can trust since 1849
Former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic facing long ban

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s facing a long ban – after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 19th Mar 2023, 20:26 GMT- 2 min read

The former Newcastle United striker was sent off in Fulham’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United yesterday. Willian and visiting head coach Marco Silva were also sent off at Old Trafford.

Mitrovic – who had opened the scoring – had reacted angrily to Kavanagh’s decision to award the hosts a penalty and dismiss Willian.

Asked about Mitrovic’s sending off, Silva said: "In that moment, he has to control his emotions much more like all of us should. You have to keep the emotional balance, of course. Sometimes, it’s not easy, but it’s our obligation to do it. It's been a tough season in some moments for us.”

Willian had been sent off for a handball, and Silva told BBC MOTD: “With Willian, if he feels the player did it on purpose, he should give the red card. If the VAR decides, then it’s clear.

"Mitro should control his emotions a bit. I would like to check if they did the same with other players this season, but we should have emotional control in the moment.

“If he wants to give me the red card I have to accept it, because he didn’t listen to me at all. As I left my area, I have to accept it.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is sent off at Old Trafford after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh.
"Of course, it’s a moment for him (Mitrovic) to learn. He was involved in two situations in the box, the ref didn’t check, he has to be in control of the moment.”

The 28-year-old – who was sold to Fulham by Newcastle in 2018 – is likely to be banned for more than three games.

