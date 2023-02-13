Former Newcastle United defender set for Premier League exit six months after £7m return
Former Newcastle United defender is set for a Premier League exit six months after his return.
Kevin Mbabu is set to leave Fulham after joining the club for £7million from Wolfsburg last summer. The 27-year-old has made just seven appearances for The Cottagers in all competitions so far this season.
The Swiss defender is being linked with a return to his home nation with Geneve Servette, who are close to agreeing a loan move until the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the defender is set to leave Fulham with negotiations entering the final stages.
The Swiss transfer window doesn’t close until February 15.
Mbabu joined Newcastle as a 17-year-old back in 2013 and went on to play three times in the Premier League before being loaned out and eventually sold to Young Boys in 2017. He made his full Premier League debut for Fulham in a 4-1 defeat against The Magpies back in October but hasn't started a league game since.