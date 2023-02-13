Former Newcastle United defender set for Premier League exit six months after £7m return

Kevin Mbabu is set to leave Fulham after joining the club for £7million from Wolfsburg last summer. The 27-year-old has made just seven appearances for The Cottagers in all competitions so far this season.

The Swiss defender is being linked with a return to his home nation with Geneve Servette, who are close to agreeing a loan move until the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the defender is set to leave Fulham with negotiations entering the final stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swiss transfer window doesn’t close until February 15.

Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United is challenged by Kevin Mbabu of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)