Girondins de Bordeaux has lost its professional status after accepting relegation to the French third tier.

This comes after Liverpool’s owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) withdrew from takeover talks with the club facing financial uncertainty. Bordeaux, six-time winners of Ligue 1, will now enter the Championnat National as a semi-professional outfit following an ‘administrative relegation’.

The club finished 12th in Ligue 2 last season but financial issues saw the Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion (DNCG) make the decision to impose a relegation to the third tier. Bordeaux initially appealed the decision amid takeover talks with FSG.

But following the withdrawal by Liverpool’s ownership group, the club has now accepted its fate due to being unable to provide financial guarantees ahead of the new season.

“While discussions had resumed in recent days, FSG representatives indicated to Bordeaux and its shareholder their desire not to follow through despite the assurances provided by various stakeholders,” a Bordeaux club statement read. “Therefore, in the absence of new elements, Bordeaux withdrew the appeal lodged against the decision of the DNCG.

“As a result, Bordeaux accepts the sanction of administrative demotion to the Championnat National for the 2024-2025 season and will be summoned again to present its budget to the DNCG.” According to L’Equipe, Bordeaux will terminate all professional contracts of its players and the club’s training centre will close - plunging the club’s future and existence into real uncertainty.

Bordeaux were placed into administration in 2021 and were relegated from Ligue 1 at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. The club were set to be relegated two divisions to Championnat National but appealed successfully to compete in Ligue 2 for two seasons before having an administrative relegation imposed upon them.

Prior to the relegation in 2022, Bordeaux had spent just one season outside of the French top tier and last won Ligue 1 in 2008-09 prior to Paris Saint-Germain’s period of dominance.

The club last competed in the Europa League during the 2018-19 season and previously played Newcastle United during the 2012-13 Europa League campaign. Newcastle beat Bordeaux 3-0 at St James’ Park in the a group stage match with Shola Ameobi, Papiss Cisse and an own goal helping them to a comfortable win.