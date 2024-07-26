Ex-Newcastle United ace reveals ‘difficult’ Kalvin Phillips and West Ham problem amid Everton links
Phillips joined the Hammers in January after weeks of transfer speculation surrounding his future at Manchester City. However, Phillips made just eight Premier League appearances under David Moyes, totalling just 307 minutes, and lost his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.
Ahead of his move to the London Stadium, Newcastle United were heavily-linked with signing the former Leeds United man, but couldn’t pursue a deal because of ‘financial reasons’. Phillips’ struggles in the capital, however, would prove Newcastle correct in not pursuing a move for him in January.
Speaking to TalkSport, Nolan, who worked alongside Moyes at the Hammers, revealed why Phillips found it difficult to adapt to life at the club: “We put him in right away because we thought, 'Get him in there and just let him play and get going,'” Nolan told talkSPORT. “It just didn't work out.
“To be fair to him, he's such a lovely lad that you want him to do well. We were there and we were giving him the support he needed. What he realised in those early months and coming back to the end was he missed a lot of football and it was difficult for him to get back to that level so quickly.”
The former Leeds United man is once again expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer and Everton, who have recently sold Amadou Onana to Aston Villa, have been linked with a move for Phillips. The Toffees received £50m for the Belgian international but will only sign Phillips on a temporary basis this summer.
