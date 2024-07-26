Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Nolan has revealed why Kalvin Phillips found it ‘difficult’ during his loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season.

Phillips joined the Hammers in January after weeks of transfer speculation surrounding his future at Manchester City. However, Phillips made just eight Premier League appearances under David Moyes, totalling just 307 minutes, and lost his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Ahead of his move to the London Stadium, Newcastle United were heavily-linked with signing the former Leeds United man, but couldn’t pursue a deal because of ‘financial reasons’. Phillips’ struggles in the capital, however, would prove Newcastle correct in not pursuing a move for him in January.

Speaking to TalkSport, Nolan, who worked alongside Moyes at the Hammers, revealed why Phillips found it difficult to adapt to life at the club: “We put him in right away because we thought, 'Get him in there and just let him play and get going,'” Nolan told talkSPORT. “It just didn't work out.

“To be fair to him, he's such a lovely lad that you want him to do well. We were there and we were giving him the support he needed. What he realised in those early months and coming back to the end was he missed a lot of football and it was difficult for him to get back to that level so quickly.”