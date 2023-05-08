News you can trust since 1849
Former Newcastle United player trains with club

There was a familiar face back at Newcastle United's training ground ahead of the Arsenal game.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 8th May 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United's goalkeeping department had an extra body last week – for one day only.

Shay Given – who made 463 appearances for the club during a 12-year spell at St James's Park – put on his gloves again for a training session with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie.

The 47-year-old said in an Instagram post: "Was great to be back at the @nufc training ground this week and to join in with the GKs was extra special. Thanks to Eddie Howe, his staff and all the players for making me feel so welcome."

Given was at St James' Park for yesterday's Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

The former Republic of Ireland international – who had a spell coaching at Derby County after hanging up his gloves – was working for broadcaster Sky Sports at the game, which Newcastle lost 2-0.

Only Jimmy Lawrence (496) and Frank Hudspeth (472) have made more appearances for United than Given, who left the club for Manchester City in 2009.