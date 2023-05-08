Former Newcastle United player trains with club

Newcastle United's goalkeeping department had an extra body last week – for one day only.

Shay Given – who made 463 appearances for the club during a 12-year spell at St James's Park – put on his gloves again for a training session with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 47-year-old said in an Instagram post: "Was great to be back at the @nufc training ground this week and to join in with the GKs was extra special. Thanks to Eddie Howe, his staff and all the players for making me feel so welcome."

Given was at St James' Park for yesterday's Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Republic of Ireland international – who had a spell coaching at Derby County after hanging up his gloves – was working for broadcaster Sky Sports at the game, which Newcastle lost 2-0.