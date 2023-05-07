Newcastle United's Champions League hopes took a hit at St James' Park – as second-placed Arsenal stayed in the title race.

A superb strike from visiting captain Martin Odegaard, and an own goal from Fabian Schar, saw Eddie Howe's side beaten 2-0 this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are just three points above fifth-placed Liverpool, though they have a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp's side. Arsenal are a point behind leaders Manchester City.

United had had their moments – Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak both struck the post – during a pulsating game, and Howe and his players, applauded off the pitch, were left to wonder just how they had not scored.

At the other end of the pitch, Pope made a series of first-half saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there were boos at the final whistle for referee Chris Kavanagh following a series of decisions which had angered home fans.

But those same supporters also knew that Arsenal's quality had come to the fore when it mattered.

Howe had opted to start Isak and Callum Wilson together for the first time after again being without Sean Longstaff, who is due to see a specialist after suffering a foot injury against Everton last week.

Wilson replaced Anthony Gordon in the starting XI, and he and Isak were in the thick of it during a fast start from Newcastle which saw Murphy strike the post and Kavanagh change his mind on a penalty which was initially awarded after a shot bounced up and hit Jakub Kiwor on the arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seconds later, Arsenal were ahead thanks to the brilliance of Odegaard, who was found in space outside United’s box. The visiting captain looked up and drilled a low shot between Pope and the right-hand post to stun St James’ Park.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been on the back foot at the stadium, but the goal changed the dynamic of what was a relentless first half.

Newcastle had Pope to thank for saves which denied Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

United, however, did have their moments, and Aaron Ramsdale got a hand to the ball at the other end of the pitch ahead of Wilson after Murphy crossed from the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a let off for Howe’s side late in the half when Joelinton lost the ball to Odegaard, who drove into the box and found Martinelli. Fortunately for United, Martinelli shot wide.

Pope also denied Odegaard deep in added time, and words were exchanged between the two sets of players as they headed down the tunnel at the end of a relentless half.

After some words from Howe, Newcastle returned to the pitch in determined mood. Isak struck the post with a header after Murphy crossed into the six-yard box, and Aaron Ramsdale stopped a Fabian Schar header seconds later.

Howe soon had Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron warming up, but Arteta made the first change when he replaced Oleksandr Zinchenko with Kieran Tierney at the hour-mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron replaced Murphy in the 65th minute with Howe looking to force a breakthrough, but the next goal would come at the other end of the pitch.

Martinelli broke down the left, and his low cross was diverted past Pope by Schar.

Howe sent on Saint-Maximin, Gordon and Elliot Anderson, but there was no way back for United, who now have four games left to play.