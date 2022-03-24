Former Newcastle United, Carlisle and Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Tony Caig has been appointed as the club’s new Head of Academy Goalkeeping.

Caig spent three-and-a-half years on the books at Newcastle but never made a senior start for the club before he left to join Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS.

After hanging up his boots Caig has held a variety of coaching roles at places like Carlisle, Hartlepool United, Bury, Livingston and Falkirk.

His last role was as a goalkeeping coach with Dundee United before he rejoined Newcastle.

Academy Manager Steve Harper, who was a teammate of Caig at the Magpies, revealed his ‘delight’ at adding Caig to the Academy set-up:

"We're delighted to welcome Tony back to the club as Head of Academy Goalkeeping.

"Tony joins us with a remit to look at every aspect of the Academy goalkeeping programme and align it to the changes we've made to the coaching programme here at the Academy.

Newcastle United (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"Tony is vastly experienced both as a player and coach and leaves first-team football to join us. We are now at over 20 staffing changes in the last 12 months and the excellent addition of someone of Tony's pedigree demonstrates the progress we continue to make."

Newcastle have also announced that current Lead Academy Goalkeeping Coach Adam Bartlett, who had a playing career which saw him represent Blyth Spartans, Gateshead and Hartlepool United to name a few, has been promoted to first-team goalkeeping coach.

