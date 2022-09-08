Former Newcastle United man on verge of shock return to management
Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is set to be named as the new manager of Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki.
The 61-year-old has been out of work since leaving his role as CSKA Sofia manager last season following allegations that the club’s supporters targeted their own players with racist abuse.
Following his departure, Pardew said: “The events before and after the match against Botev Plovdiv were unacceptable not only for me, but also for my assistant Alex Dyer and for my players.
“Our players decided to play out of loyalty towards the club.
"This small group of organised racist fans, who tried to sabotage the game, are not the fans I want to coach the team in front of. That's definitely not the right way for CSKA because such a club deserves a lot more.
"I would want to express my gratitude towards all true CSKA fans for their support and passion. I also want to thank Grisha and Dani Ganchev [the club owners] for their efforts to bring the club forward despite all the challenges and circumstances.
"It's been a privilege and honour to serve this great club. Unfortunately, my time here has come to an end."
Pardew initially joined the Bulgarian club in November 2020 as technical director and is now reportedly set to sign a two-year deal in Greece – according to Greek media outlet Sport-FM.
After leaving Newcastle in December 2014, Pardew went on to manage Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Dutch side ADO Den Haag and CSKA Sofia.