Former Newcastle United man urges Allan Saint-Maximin to become ‘more disciplined’ in order to make it at a ‘top team’

Kyle Walker had a torrid afternoon against the Frenchman at St James’s Park as Saint-Maximin played a major role in all three Newcastle goals.

It was another reminder of the serious talent Saint-Maximin processes, but John Barnes believes he must be ‘more disciplined’ to make it as a top player.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes said: “The problem he has is the same problem that Wilfred Zaha has. He’s a maverick. He plays by himself if you like.

“Of course he created a couple of good opportunities for other people but generally speaking he just plays by himself and does whatever he wants from an attacking perspective. He runs wherever he wants. He dribbles as many times as he wants.

“If you look at what happened to Jack Grealish at Man City, is Saint Maximin going to go to Man City and play in that position and not come off the line to do whatever he wants and dribble so much? I don’t think many top teams have players like that. You have to be more disciplined.

“In terms of his individual ability he’s fantastic. Now can he adapt to say ‘I’m not going to dribble as much, I’m going to have less touches’ which is what you have to do if you’re going to play for a Man City or an Arsenal or a Liverpool or Man United.

“From an individual perspective he’s one of the best players in the world.”