What Eddie Howe's told Allan Saint-Maximin at Newcastle United
Eddie Howe’s issued a challenge to Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin – after the winger had his best game yet for him.
Saint-Maximin set up all three goals in Sunday’s 3-3 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City at St James’s Park. Howe now wants the 25-year-old – who struggled for form last season – to replicate that performance every week.
“I thought today was a very, very good performance from Maxi, his best performance, I think, since I’ve been managing him,” said United’s head coach. “He got every aspect of his game in a very good place. His pace was there. You could see he was electric. His decision-making with the ball was very good. He defended well. I thought he gave a great display. In that form, he gives us a totally different dimension. He’s so important for us.
"The challenge for Maxi is ‘can you bring that game every week?’. Not just in flashes. That will dictate how good a season he has.”