Saint-Maximin set up all three goals in Sunday’s 3-3 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City at St James’s Park. Howe now wants the 25-year-old – who struggled for form last season – to replicate that performance every week.

“I thought today was a very, very good performance from Maxi, his best performance, I think, since I’ve been managing him,” said United’s head coach. “He got every aspect of his game in a very good place. His pace was there. You could see he was electric. His decision-making with the ball was very good. He defended well. I thought he gave a great display. In that form, he gives us a totally different dimension. He’s so important for us.