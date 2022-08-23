News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out

What Eddie Howe's told Allan Saint-Maximin at Newcastle United

Eddie Howe’s issued a challenge to Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin – after the winger had his best game yet for him.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 6:00 am

Saint-Maximin set up all three goals in Sunday’s 3-3 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City at St James’s Park. Howe now wants the 25-year-old – who struggled for form last season – to replicate that performance every week.

Read More

Read More
The 'incredible' Newcastle United player singled out by Pep Guardiola

“I thought today was a very, very good performance from Maxi, his best performance, I think, since I’ve been managing him,” said United’s head coach. “He got every aspect of his game in a very good place. His pace was there. You could see he was electric. His decision-making with the ball was very good. He defended well. I thought he gave a great display. In that form, he gives us a totally different dimension. He’s so important for us.

Most Popular

"The challenge for Maxi is ‘can you bring that game every week?’. Not just in flashes. That will dictate how good a season he has.”

Allan Saint-Maximin had his best game yet for Newcastle United under Eddie Howe.
Eddie HoweAllan Saint-MaximinManchester CityPremier League