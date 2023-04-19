Former Newcastle United manager drops job hint following Premier League sackings

The former Newcastle United manager, out of work since leaving Everton early last year, is keen to take another job in the English top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Benitez has spoken about the “possibilities” he’s had this season following a series of managerial departures, notably at Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.

“I have had several possibilities this season, but the conditions that I think are necessary were not there – and I preferred to wait for another option,” the 63-year-old told the Telegraph. “I have also had proposals from outside, but our preference has always been the Premier League.”

Benitez took charge of Newcastle late in the 2015/16 season following the dismissal of Steve McClaren with 10 games left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club was relegated, but Benitez guided the team to the Championship title in his first full campaign in charge. After 10th and 13th-placed finishes in the Premier League, Benitez left United after failing to agree a new deal with then-owner Mike Ashley.

Speaking to FourFourTwo at the time, Benitez said: "I still love the city, the fans and the players. My last game as manager was emotional. We won 4-0 at Fulham, and the supporters were singing my name at the end, trying to convince me to stay.

“I have a lot of very good memories. I wish them and Steve Bruce all the best. But I couldn't stay there just trying to survive for another year."