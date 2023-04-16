Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe admitted that his third-placed team was “off” its game, and United’s head coach pledged to quickly address what went wrong ahead of Sunday’s hugely-important Premier League home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I thought, in all disciplines, we were slightly off our best, and we got punished by a very good team,” said Howe. “We’ll certainly analyse the game as thoroughly as we can, but then look forward, because we have a massive game next weekend.”

Guimaraes – who had aggravated a longstanding ankle injury the previous weekend – spoke about his “frustration” after the game. The midfielder tweeted: “Frustrated by our performance today! Next week we are back at home and we need your support as always. With you @NUFC.”

A big miss

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes challenges for the ball at Villa Park.

“Sean had a bout of tonsillitis in the week, so he didn’t train,” said United’s head coach. “We felt he wasn’t fit to start the game.

"I don’t think his absence necessarily affects where Bruno is playing on the pitch, but we maybe missed Sean’s tenacity, and his legs and energy. His endurance levels are at the very highest level, and we didn’t look right in midfield.

"But I would say, that in every area of the pitch, we didn’t look quite right.”