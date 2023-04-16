News you can trust since 1849
Bruno Guimaraes has issued to a message to Newcastle United fans after the club’s five-game winning run was brought to an end.

Miles Starforth
Published 16th Apr 2023, 07:33 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 09:52 BST

Aston Villa won 3-0 at Villa Park yesterday thanks to two goals from Ollie Watkins and a strike from Jacob Ramsey.

Eddie Howe's verdict on Anthony Gordon's Newcastle United recall after surprise ...
Eddie Howe admitted that his third-placed team was “off” its game, and United’s head coach pledged to quickly address what went wrong ahead of Sunday’s hugely-important Premier League home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I thought, in all disciplines, we were slightly off our best, and we got punished by a very good team,” said Howe. “We’ll certainly analyse the game as thoroughly as we can, but then look forward, because we have a massive game next weekend.”

Guimaraes – who had aggravated a longstanding ankle injury the previous weekend – spoke about his “frustration” after the game. The midfielder tweeted: “Frustrated by our performance today! Next week we are back at home and we need your support as always. With you @NUFC.”

A big miss

Howe felt that his team missed Guimaraes’ fellow midfielder Sean Longstaff, who didn’t start the game after being laid low by a bout of tonsilitis.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes challenges for the ball at Villa Park.Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes challenges for the ball at Villa Park.
“Sean had a bout of tonsillitis in the week, so he didn’t train,” said United’s head coach. “We felt he wasn’t fit to start the game.

"I don’t think his absence necessarily affects where Bruno is playing on the pitch, but we maybe missed Sean’s tenacity, and his legs and energy. His endurance levels are at the very highest level, and we didn’t look right in midfield.

"But I would say, that in every area of the pitch, we didn’t look quite right.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
