Former Newcastle United manager handed top international role
Former Newcastle Untied manager Chris Hughton has been appointed head coach of Ghana’s national team.
Hughton – who memorably guided Newcastle to Championship title in the 2009/10 season following the club’s relegation from the Premier League – had been technical advisor to the Black Stars.
The duration of the 64-year-old’s contract has yet to be released. Hughton will be assisted by former Middlesbrough midfielder George Boateng.
A statement on the Ghana Football Association’s website read: “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties. The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.”
Hughton’s last managerial job was at Nottingham Forest. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender left his post at the City Ground in September 2021.