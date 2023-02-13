Hughton – who memorably guided Newcastle to Championship title in the 2009/10 season following the club’s relegation from the Premier League – had been technical advisor to the Black Stars.

The duration of the 64-year-old’s contract has yet to be released. Hughton will be assisted by former Middlesbrough midfielder George Boateng.

Chris Hughton during his time in charge of Nottingham Forest.

A statement on the Ghana Football Association’s website read: “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties. The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.”