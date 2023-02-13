Eddie Howe clarifies two-game Newcastle United ban threat ahead of Carabao Cup final

Joelinton was booked for the ninth time this season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth – and the midfielder will miss two games through suspension if he’s booked again in the coming weeks.

However, if Joelinton is shown a yellow card in Saturday’s Premier League game against Liverpool, the suspension will not apply to the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on February 26.

“He wouldn’t be cup-tied (suspended) for the final, even if he got another booking, but he would miss the next two league games if that did happen,” said United’s head coach, who was forced to take off Joe Willock against Bournemouth after the midfielder felt his hamstring.

Newcastle sold Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest on January 31, and Howe admits that the club is “light in midfield” going into a hugely-important few weeks.

“We’re light in midfield,” said Howe. “It’s an area of concern for us. We’re desperately keen to keep him on the pitch – without getting booked. He’s competitive, he’s a fighter, he wants to win. That, at times, will spill over into yellow cards.”

Newcastle United's Joelinton of Newcastle United applauds the club's travelling fans at the Vitality Stadium.

Joelinton, 26, served a two-game ban earlier in the season after picking up his fifth booking.

