Eddie Howe clarifies two-game Newcastle United ban threat ahead of Carabao Cup final
Eddie Howe’s revealed his “area of concern” with the threat of a ban hanging over one of his Newcastle United players.
Joelinton was booked for the ninth time this season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth – and the midfielder will miss two games through suspension if he’s booked again in the coming weeks.
However, if Joelinton is shown a yellow card in Saturday’s Premier League game against Liverpool, the suspension will not apply to the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on February 26.
“He wouldn’t be cup-tied (suspended) for the final, even if he got another booking, but he would miss the next two league games if that did happen,” said United’s head coach, who was forced to take off Joe Willock against Bournemouth after the midfielder felt his hamstring.
For his part, Eddie Howe – who lost Bruno Guimaraes to a three-game ban late last month – is “desperate” to keep Joelinton on the pitch.
Newcastle sold Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest on January 31, and Howe admits that the club is “light in midfield” going into a hugely-important few weeks.
“We’re light in midfield,” said Howe. “It’s an area of concern for us. We’re desperately keen to keep him on the pitch – without getting booked. He’s competitive, he’s a fighter, he wants to win. That, at times, will spill over into yellow cards.”
Joelinton, 26, served a two-game ban earlier in the season after picking up his fifth booking.
Meanwhile, Guimaraes will be back from suspension for the Carabao Cup final.